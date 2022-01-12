Softball picked to repeat as AAC Champions

A target is on the backs of the Wichita State softball team after being picked to defend their American Athletic Conference title by the American Athletic Conference coaches on Tuesday.

Last season, the Shockers took home the regular season conference title and the conference tournament title. The Shockers return several starters from last season’s lineup, highlighted by NFCA All-American shortstop Sydney McKinney and first team all-conference selections Neleigh Herring and Addison Barnard. Barnard had a large contribution to the Shockers record breaking season in 2021.

The Shockers also return two pitchers to their pitching staff – Erin McDonald and Caitlin Bingham. The Shockers added two transfers for the 2022 season that are projected to make an impact by helping to defend their conference title. Arielle James is a transfer from Houston, which is a conference opponent for the Shockers. The other transfer that has been added to the roster is Zoe Jones from Texas Tech.

WSU was picked four points ahead of South Florida, who was the only team in the conference last season to beat the Shockers in a regular season conference series.

The Shockers will open up their season at the Bearkat Classic in Huntsville, Texas on Feb. 11-13.

2022 American Athletic Conference Preseason Softball Coaches’ Poll