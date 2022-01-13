Shockers fall to Tulane in final seconds, drop to 0-3 in AAC play

After rebounding the ball from Tulane, sophomore Tyson Ettienne dribbles down the court and looks for a teammate to pass the ball to.

The Wichita State men’s basketball team lost to Tulane 68-67 on Wednesday. This is the first time the Shockers have started out 0-3 in American Athletic Conference play since the 2018-2019 season.

WSU thought they pulled off their first conference win of the season in the final seconds. Freshman guard Ricky Council IV went up for a layup with the Shockers trailing by one. Council converted the go ahead basket but it was called off for a charge, giving Tulane the come from behind victory.

“He’s a talented guy,” head coach Isaac Brown said. “Good player. I was happy that he got the ball late clock. He drove it. The big guy stepped up and made a hell of a play. It was a great finish by Ricky. It was just one of those 50-50 calls and they got the call tonight.”

WSU had the odds against them with juniors Dexter Dennis and Morris Udeze out due to health and safety protocols.

The Shockers had several players step up to try and come away with the win shorthanded. Point guard Craig Porter Jr. set a career high for himself on the stat sheet with 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Porter showed off his athleticism against Tulane by grabbing steals and making hook shots against taller defenders.

“I’ve been undersized my whole life but I’ve always had a complete all around game so stuff like that has always been in my arsenal I’m just saving to show it now,” Porter said.

Besides Council’s attempt to make a last second shot at the end, he had more to his game against Tulane with 12 points and 15 rebounds. Council’s 15 rebounds are the most of any player in Brown’s tenure.

“It was a tough loss,” Council said. “We had some positives but I’m tired of having positives and losing and not having positives and wins.”

Brown said losing by one point to Tulane and losing by more than 10 points in previous conference matchups this season doesn’t mean anything different for his team. The offensive struggles throughout this season still remain the same.

“This game we lost,” Brown said. “Whether we were down ten or up ten the final score doesn’t say how much you were up it just says you lost so we knew we didn’t do enough to win the game. The guys battled. We just didn’t make enough plays down the stretch.”