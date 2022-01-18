WSU’s road games this week postponed due to COVID-19 issues

After a play, some of the men’s basketball team gather to discuss strategy against Cincinatti on Jan. 16.

The Wichita State men’s basketball team’s road games this week against Temple (Jan. 19) and SMU (Jan. 23) have postponed due to COVID-19 related issues within WSU’s program.

The American made changes to the protocols on in late December, where teams will must have seven healthy scholarship players and one coach in order for a game to take place. Teams can now reschedule postponed games and will be recorded as a “no contest” if the programs are unable to play again.

WSU has dealt with COVID-19 issues during the last games. Juniors Dexter Dennis and Morris Udeze missed last Wednesday’s game against Tulane, while junior Craig Porter and assistant coach Billy Kennedy missed last Sunday’s game against Cincinnati.

No makeup dates for the two postponed games have been announced. WSU’s season opener against East Carolina was postponed earlier this season but that game also doesn’t have a makeup date.

The Shockers’ next scheduled game is against Central Florida on Jan. 26 at Charles Koch Arena.