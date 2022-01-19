Shocker Baseball makes its return to Riverfront Stadium

Riverfront Stadium, home of the Wichita Wind Surge, held its first game on April 10.

The Wichita State baseball program will host longtime rival Oklahoma State game at downtown Riverfront Stadium on April 26 for the second straight season.

First pitch of the non-conference matchup is scheduled for 6:30 pm.

WSU opened the new stadium last season on April 10, 2021 with a 10-1 win over Houston, at the home of the Wichita Wind Surge. The Wind Surge completed their inaugural season as Double-A affiliates of the Minnesota Twins last summer.

7,509 fans turned out for the debut of Riverfront Stadium, which was the seventh-highest in WSU baseball single-game history. The Shockers also collected the first run and home run in the ballpark’s history.

“Ultimately this is just not about the Wind Surge and Wichita State,” head coach Eric Wedge said. “This is about the city of Wichita, this is about Wichita State University, it’s even about this state and this region. It’s bigger than baseball. It’s about the fans, the city, the growth of the city, the growth of the university. I just think when you put all of that together, that’s what this event’s about.”

Wind Surge and Shocker baseball season ticket holders will have an opportunity to buy tickets for the game, with a pre-sale starting at 10 a.m. tomorrow at windsurge.com. Tickets will be available to the general public starting this Saturday at 10 a.m.

“I can’t wait to see another season of the Wind Surge and I can’t wait to watch the first game the Wichita State baseball team gets the break in the new year here at the stadium,” Wichita mayor Brandon Whipple said.

The Shockers open the season on February 18 at Louisiana Tech, with the home opener at Eck Stadium scheduled for March 8 vs. Oral Roberts.