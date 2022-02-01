WSU cancels classes tomorrow due to winter storm

All Wichita State classes are cancelled tomorrow due to the forecasted winter storm, according to a university announcement. It is expected to start snowing at 7 p.m. and continue throughout the night.

WSU follows Newman University and Friends University in this decision. Wichita, Derby and Andover public schools are also closed tomorrow.

The last time WSU cancelled class because of weather was last February when Wichita experienced inclement weather and power outages due to record breaking low temperatures.