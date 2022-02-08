Track and Field wraps up home indoor season with Herm Wilson Invitational

The Shocker Track and Field program finished with an event winner in every field event during the Herm Wilson Invitational this past weekend.

In the first day of the meet, Tanner Brown recorded a personal best in the high jump with two meters. Brown finished in fifth place in the penthalon after also recording a personal-best 12.81m/42-0.5 in the shot put.

“It was really fun watching him jump,” head coach Steve Rainbolt said in a statement. “Right away in the warmup, it was evident that he was high jumping well. He’s a wonderful athlete, and he’s learning so much about all of these decathlon events.”

In the women’s pentathlon, Anna Heacock was the lone Shocker to compete, placing fourth overall in the event. Heacock ran the fastest 60-meter hurdles race of the field with a time of 9.17.

In day two of the event, the Shocker women performed well in the long jump, with WSU athletes playing in the top four spots. Maria Romero finished in first with a jump of 5.47m/17-11.5. Semaj McGhee, Jalen Milligan and Nerea Quiros completed the sweep in the event.

Michael Bryan launched a season-best 20.94m/68-8.5 to win the event at the men’s weight throw and placed in No. 25 in the nation. Brady Palen collected his second high jump win of the season after clearing 2.05m/6-8.75.

Amanda Kakoulias picked up a win shot put with a throw of 13.84m/45-5, while McGhee was busy claiming the triple jump title with a leap of 11.41m/37-5.25.

Margaux Thompson cleared two personal-best bars in the pole vault, winning the event with her 3.86m/12-8 clearance.

On the track, Yazmine Wright entered her fifth WSU all-time top-10 list at No. 8 with a 9:36.62 in the 3,000 meters.

Romero and Sydney Johnson recorded top-three finishes in the 60-meter hurdles and 60 meters, with Romero tying her personal-best time of 8.77 and Johnson racing a new PB 7.77.

In the men’s 800 meters, Bryce Merriman and Britte Magnuson went 2-3 with new personal bests of 1:56.76 and 1:56.98.