Softball prepares to defend AAC title

The Shockers are heading into the 2022 season with an enormous target on their backs as they are predicted to be the conference winners.

“We’ve got a pretty big target and you know this team knows it,” Bredbenner said. “I think last year was a special year and what we’ve got to figure out is how to put together our own special year because it’s a new year.”

Overall, the Shockers went 41-13-1 and 18-5-1 in the conference season. They were undefeated in the American Athletic Conference Championship and went 2-2 in the Norman Regional.

The Shockers were ranked 25th in the RPI poll and were ranked first in their conference.

“We’ve got some people that were obviously big losses for our program last year that people are gonna have to step in and fill, but we’ve got a bunch of girls that are working hard every single day and understand that target’s getting bigger and bigger with the more national publicity that we’re getting and I haven’t seen a lot of fear in them,” Bredbenner said. “I’ve seen excitement and they’re wanting to pave their own way and show that they can be just as good as the team last year, but it’s going to take us a little time.”

The Shockers lost a lot of big players including Kaylee Hucker and Madison Perrigan. The starting lineup is not set for the season. In and out of practice, each athlete is working to earn their spot on the starting lineup.

“I think the biggest thing for our program is the experience that we lost in the class last year,” Bredbenner said. “I think a lot of people forget about that. Those girls played almost every game in their entire career here, and we’re gonna put players in those positions that don’t have as much experience in the game. They’re great players, but as far as in-game experience they’re missing a little bit of that.”

The returns for the Shockers are predicted to make a big impact on the new athletes. The Shockers are coming off a historic season – hitting over 100 home runs in the season – however, their defense was overshadowed. Returning seniors Erin McDonald and Caitlin Bingham earned an ERA of 4.79 and 3.00. They’ve been working hand and hand with three new pitchers – Kenzie Schopfer, Alison Cooper and Jordyn Pipkin – as well as Presley Bell – former graduate assistant and new assistant and pitching coach.

“Counterbalancing them a little bit are three freshmen in the circle that nobody knows about,” Bredbenner said. They really did a nice job for us in the fall and have really worked hard and gotten better. I think between the five of them I think that’s an area for improvement in our program.”

Having new players who have never touched the field is important now more than ever for the giant target the Shockers carry on their backs. Since last season, teams all over the country have watched film on the pitchers and the rest of the team. Nobody knows these players. No other team knows how they play or the advantages they bring to the Shocker lineup.

“I’m excited. I think offensively we look strong,” Bredbenner said. “I think Coach (Elizabeth) Economon’s been doing a great job with the team as far as hitting and understanding that to be successful at this level. Defensively we’ve got some really great players coming in.”