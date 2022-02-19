Fred VanVleet falls short in Three-Point Contest

Former Shocker Fred VanVleet finishes with 16 points in the Three-Point Contest and fails to advance to the Finals. He'll compete on Team LeBron in tomorrow's All-Star Game at 7 p.m. CT. pic.twitter.com/J9GwU3lJHU — Sean Marty (@Theseanmarty) February 20, 2022



Former Shocker guard Fred VanVleet tallied 16 points in the NBA All-Star Weekend’s Three-Point Contest, falling short of the required total to advance. VanVleet struggled out of the gates, clanking his first shot off the side of the backboard.

VanVleet’s 16 points came six away from qualifying for the finals of the contest, with Karl-Anthony Towns, Trae Young and Luke Kennard all advancing. The Toronto Raptors guard went 12-of-27 and missed both of the Mountain Dew Zone shots, which counted for three points. His 16 points were seventh-best of the eight participants.

“If I do good, I win, if I do bad, I get talked about for a few hours and move on. I can handle both,” VanVleet said prior to the event.

Next up, VanVleet will compete for Team LeBron in tomorrow’s NBA All-Star Game. Coverage of the game will begin at 7 p.m. CT on TNT.

VanVleet’s Rack-by-Rack Results

Rack 1 – 4 points

Rack 2 – 4 points

Rack 3 – 1 point

Rack 4 – 5 points

Rack 5 – 2 points