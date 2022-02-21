Baseball swept in season-opening series

Sophomore Jack Sigrist tosses the ball over to first base during Wichita State’s game against South Florida on Saturday, May 14 inside Eck Stadium.

For the first time since 2013, Shocker baseball was swept in their season-opening series against Louisiana Tech this weekend.

In game one of the series, WSU opened up a three run advantage in the top of the fourth inning, but the Bulldogs responded with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. The bullpen struggled in relief of sophomore ace Jace Kaminka — who gave up three earned runs in 3.1 innings pitched.

The Bulldogs would tack on four more runs, with one coming in the fifth and three in the seventh, to take the opening game 7-3.

In game two of the series, the Shockers once again took the first lead of the game, scoring three runs in the opening frame. WSU would add to their lead in the seventh, scoring three runs on two-out RBIs from Brock Rodden and Sawyre Thornhill. But the Shocker bullpen struggled to hold onto the 6-1 lead.

After freshman Payton Tolle gave the Shockers a lift in his first collegiate start — who went six innings, allowing one earned run and striking out and striking out one — WSU’s bullpen allowed five runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at six. Louisiana Tech added three more in the eighth, including a two-run homer from Cole McConnell, to win the game 9-6.

In the final game of the three-game series, Louisiana Tech struck first on a home run from Phillip Matulia. Tolle then scored on a wild pitch in the following frame to tie the game at one. The Bulldogs would go on to add four runs entering the later stages of the game, leading 5-3. WSU had the bases loaded in the top of the eighth but were unable to push another runner across home plate.

Will Stevens suffered a loss in his Shocker debut, allowing four runs in two innings.

The Shockers continue their road trip on Tuesday as they travel to Norman, Oklahoma to take on Oklahoma. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.