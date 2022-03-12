Bryan+earns+14th+place+finish+at+NCAA+Championships

Wichita State senior Michael Bryan earned second-team All-America honors at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Alabama on Friday. It is the second time Bryan has earned All-America honors, following his performance in the hammer throw last spring.

Bryan’s 20.94m/68-8.5 performance in the weight throw on Thursday notched him a 14th-place finish in the competition. He capped off an indoor season where he won five of the six meets leading up to the national meet and broke school, conference championship and facility records.

“I’m just trying to enjoy it,” Bryan said ahead of the championship meet. “At conference, I threw 22.58m and if I were to replicate that, then I should make it to the finals. That’s what Coach (Hetzendorf) was telling me and what I was thinking too.”

Bryan will now move on to the outdoor season where he competes in the hammer throw, an event where he broke the school record multiple times last season.

The Shockers will open up the outdoor season with the Emporia Spring Invite on March 18.