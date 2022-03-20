How former Shockers have fared in March Madness

Wichita State sophomore Teddy Allen celebrates with senior Markis McDuffie after the game against Temple on March 15, 2019 at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Even though Wichita State missed out on March Madness this year, a pair of former Shockers have made their imprint on this year’s tournament.

Here’s an update on those two players and their performances during the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament:

Teddy Allen, New Mexico State

Teddy Allen never suited up for the Shockers but arrived in Wichita as a transfer from West Virginia before the 2018-19 season. He was forced to sit out that season after a waiver to play immediately was denied by the NCAA. Allen was dismissed from the team the following summer after being charged with domestic violence, ending his brief stint with the Shockers.

After stops at Western Nebraska Community College and the University of Nebraska, Allen is now at his fifth school in five years and became a March Madness star this past weekend. He delivered 37 points in New Mexico State’s first round upset victory over No. 5 seed Connecticut.

Allen started the game 0-for-6, but caught fire late, scoring 14 points in the first half. Allen finished the game going 10-24 from the field and 4-7 from downtown. The junior forward had a career season under former Shocker assistant Chris Jans, and was named WAC Player of the Year after scoring a career-high 19.6 points per game.

“I’m happy we got the dub,” Allen said after scoring the Aggies’ final 13 points of the game. “Teammates kept looking for me and telling me to shoot. That’s all you can ask for is teammates who believe in you and coaches who believe in you and this is what can happen.”

Arkansas keyed in on Allen in the second round game, limiting him to 12 points on 5-for-16 shooting. The Razorbacks held on for a 53-48 win, ending Allen’s run in the NCAA Tournament.

Trey Wade, University of Arkansas

After playing two seasons with the Shockers, Trey Wade decided to go elsewhere to play his final season of college basketball. Wade entered the transfer portal in late March and committed to play at Nevada but decommitted shortly after, due to personal reasons. Ultimately, Wade ended up at Arkansas to wrap up his college career.

Although Wade’s numbers are down, he has carved out a role on the No. 4 seed Razorbacks, starting 21 of the 34 games this season. Wade is averaging 3.3 points per game on a career-high 48.9% shooting from the field.

Wade started in both of Arkansas’ NCAA Tournament games, helping them advance to back-to-back Sweet 16’s with wins over Vermont and New Mexico State. Wade is averaging one point and one rebound in the two wins.

Wade and the Razorbacks will take No. 1 seed Gonzaga on Thursday in San Francisco, California.