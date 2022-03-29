Vaccine clinics open every Wednesday in April at Koch Arena

Julia Nightengale, News Editor|March 29, 2022

Photo by Matt Stamey / Wichita Journalism Collaborative

Starting the first Wednesday in April, the Sedgwick County Health Department will be hosting vaccine clinics every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.  They are offering free first doses, second doses and booster shots for anyone in the community.  No appointments or insurance are necessary.