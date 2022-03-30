Baseball drops road contest against KU

Shocker baseball’s six-game winning streak against Kansas was snapped on Wednesday, falling 14-2 in Lawrence.

Freshman Jace Miner allowed and allowed three runs in the bottom of the first inning, but responded with three scoreless innings after that. Miner finished with four innings pitched, allowing four earned runs and three base hits.

Junior Sawyre Thornhill got the Shockers on the board with an RBI double in the top of the third, scoring Brock Rodden from first base.

The Jayhawks stretched their lead in the fifth through seventh innings, scoring a combined 11 runs in that timeframe. WSU used six pitchers out of the bullpen in the final four innings, and they combined to allow eight earned runs. Derek Shaver and Ryan Stuempfig were the only pitchers to not allow a run during their appearances.

WSU scored their second and final run of the game, when Chuck Ingram launched an opposite field solo home run. It was Ingram’s sixth homer of the season and his second against KU.

Jake Adams earned the win for Kansas, allowing two runs over seven innings with eight strikeouts. Two Kansas relievers closed the game out, retiring the final six hitters to come to the plate for Wichita State.

After rebounding from an 0-6 start to the season, the Shockers enter AAC play scuffling, going 3-5 in the final eight games. WSU will head to Houston for its conference opener on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm.

“Ultimately, we’re off to a tough start but we’ve got to figure it out,” Head Coach Eric Wedge said after an 8-3 loss to Creighton last Saturday. “We’ve got some issues with our bullpen, we’ve got some offensive issues. That’s when you lose ballgames. We’ve got to figure it out and figure it out quick.”