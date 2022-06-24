Atlanta Hawks sign Tyson Etienne

Former Wichita State guard Tyson Etienne has signed an Exhibit-10 deal with the Atlanta Hawks as an undrafted free agent, following Thursday’s NBA Draft.

Etienne’s contract essentially allows him to try out for the team. The Exhibit-10 deal gives him an invitation to the Hawks’ Summer League and training camp.

Etienne will compete in the Hawks NBA Summer League in Las Vegas from July 7-17. If successful, Etienne could be drafted to the College Park Skyhawks, the team’s G League affiliate. He could also earn up to a $50,000 bonus if he remains with the club for 60 days, according to the Wichita Eagle.

While serving the Shockers from 2019-22, Etienne scored 1,053 points, in three seasons, putting his name into the record books as one of the program’s all-time best three-point shooters. He was also the fourth Shocker to make 200 threes to end his school’s career and single-season record-holder in triples-per-game. Nationally, Etienne ranked in the top-50 in threes per game and second-highest in Shocker history.

Recently, as a second-year sophomore, Etienne was voted Third Team All-Conference, in the American, and NABC Second Team All-District. He appeared in 27 games while starting in 26 with 34.4 minutes per match. He racked up 20-point performances in seven games, scored double-figures in 22 games, and 11-straight games to end the season.