Arkansas softball transfer commits to WSU

Head Coach Kristi Bredbenner announced Tuesday morning the addition of Lauren Howell, a transfer student from Arkansas.

Howell spent two seasons with the Razorbacks as their right-handed pitcher. In 2022, she appeared in five games throwing 5.0 innings and completed five strikeouts.

On Feb. 20, she threw a hitless 2.0 innings against Western Illinois. Her last appearance was on April 12 against Southeast Missouri State. She threw 2.0 innings and allowed one hit while striking out two.

In her freshman season, Howell completed the season with a 2-0 record with a 5.01 ERA in 22.1 innings pitched. She appeared in eight games making four starts.

“We are excited to add Lauren to the Shocker Softball pitching staff,” Bredbenner said via GoShockers. “Lauren was a highly decorated athlete out of high school. Her experiences at Arkansas and playing travel ball for the Aces will give her an opportunity to make an immediate impact in our program. When we saw her name in the transfer portal I knew we could give her an opportunity to reach her potential as a student-athlete at Wichita State.”