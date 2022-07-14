Wichita State Basketball releases 2022-2023 pairings

After a slam dunk by freshman Ricky Council IV, Shocker fans cheer on the men’s basketball team in Koch Arena. Wichita State defeated East Carolina, 62-70., on March 5.

The American Athletic Conference has announced the men’s and women’s basketball pairing for the 2022-23 season.

On the women’s side, the league returns to a 16-game schedule. Each will face six opponents twice and four opponents once — with a split of two games at home and two games on the road against the singular match opponents.

Wichita State will face familiar opponents Memphis and South Florida at home: UCF and Houston (away) and Cincinnati, ECU, SMU, Temple, Tulane and Tulsa (home and away).

On the men’s side, the league will continue its 17-game schedule with eight home-and-home series with one home-only and one road-only opponent.

At home, the Shockers are set to face Cincinnati, UCF, East Carolina, Houston, Memphis, USF, SMU, Tulane and Tulsa.

Away, they will take on Tulsa, UCF, East Carolina, Houston, Memphis, USF, SMU, Tulane and Tulsa.

Both schedules are set to be released by mid-September with tip times and television assignments.

Tickets are on sale now at GoShockers.com/Tickets and the Shocker Ticket Office at 316-978-3267.