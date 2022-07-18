REVIEW: Scooters brings 1950s diner nostalgia with their new Malted Mocha Latte

Do you ever crave a chocolate milkshake but want coffee at the same time? Well, now is the perfect time to try the new Malted Mocha Latte from Scooters.

The Malted Mocha latte is a perfect drink for those who want a milkshake with a caffeinated kick.

You can get the drink hot, iced or blended. When I first tried the drink, I tried it iced with almond milk. The almond milk brought out more of the chocolate flavor than I thought regular milk would.

If you want the actual feel of a mocha milkshake, try the Malted Mocha Latte blended. The blended drinks at Scooters all have a heavy cream base that makes the drink super creamy and refreshing.

This drink brings back the nostalgic feel of ordering a milkshake at a 1950s-themed diner but in the comfort of your own car. You can even get two straws and share the drink with someone if you’d like.

This drink is available for a limited time, so be sure to get it while you can before it’s gone.