Ruby Q’s Bar is a must-visit for Wichita locals

With the fall semester quickly approaching, many WSU students and Wichita residents are searching for the newest hot spot to enjoy a drink and a show after a long day of studying, working, or anything in between.

After plenty of searching and much trial and error, Ruby Q’s Bar is one of the few drinking establishments in Wichita that not only provides excellent drinks, service and entertainment but has a welcoming, safe atmosphere.

Ruby Q’s Bar made its official debut on the Wichita nightlife scene at the beginning of 2022 and since then it has only continued to grow and improve.

Offering up to two drag shows or live music performances a month, an evening at Ruby Q’s is a great, inexpensive way to spend an evening. The unique pin-up style and classy drinks add to the welcoming yet seductive ambiance.

The employees are some of the most down-to-earth people in the service industry I’ve ever met and, during my last visit, they were very friendly and informative about upcoming events.

On July 22-23, Ruby Q’s will be hosting their very first fire burlesque pole show and an ice lingerie show starting at 9 p.m. with a $10 cover fee.

I had the pleasure to visit Ruby Q’s during one of their supper shows and was taken aback by the kind and consistent customer service, the variety of alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks and the variety of performers.

During the show, a woman beside me couldn’t help but happily brag about her nephew, who was performing in drag in front of an audience for the very first time.

It was so heartwarming and refreshing to enjoy an evening of drag with various styles of performances in a safe, welcoming environment. The performers even had their own backstage area where they could change, relax between sets and more.

The drag show’s age restrictions vary, but – usually – anyone over 16 is allowed to attend. Tables can be rented ahead of time or guests are welcome to arrive the night of and find seating.

When there isn’t a performance of some kind at Ruby Q’s, it serves as a nice spot to relax, play some bar games and blow off some steam.

While the bar has certainly seen some bumps along the way, I’m excited to finally see a safe, consistent and enjoyable bar that offers dozens of opportunities for local drag performers to show their stuff.