Wichita State partners with US military for third digital twin project

Members of WSU Army Aviation Panel cut a ribbon after the announcement of the third digital twin project between WSU and the U.S. military.

Wichita State’s National Institute for Aviation Research and FirePoint Innovations Center hosted and invited key Kansas figures to the WSU campus for the announcement of a new digital twin: the AH 64 Apache Aircraft.

This digital twin project is the third between Wichita State and the US military. A digital twin is a virtual representation of a real-world entity or system.

“We see digital transformation as a way forward not only for our university but also all of Kansas,” WSU president Rick Muma said. “Work in producing digital twins, for our nation’s armed forces is an important component of the diversification of our state’s economy, and improving the overall efficiency and sustainability of military aircraft.”

Muma also referenced the applied learning experiences tied with the partnership.

“This digital twin program is a valuable driver for applied learning experiences in multiple disciplines,” Muma said. “For our students here at the university, training them on tomorrow’s technology and preparing them for the careers and workforce needs of the future.”

Senator Jerry Moran attended the panel and said that the digital twin project will be beneficial to Kansas and the entire nation – not just the military or Wichita State.

“Our warfighters, the members of our military, the members of the Army are going to be safer and more secure in doing their jobs and performing their tasks and protecting us,” Moran said. “Secondly, the taxpayers are going to be better off because the use of digital twinning, allows for the equipment to be better maintained and to be improved and replaced and restored in a much more cost-effective way.”

The panel concluded with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Great things are happening here, and these great things can make America safer and more secure,” Moran said.