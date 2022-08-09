Shocker alumni make impact in NBA summer league

Tyson Etienne looks to drive during the game against Tulsa on Feb. 1 inside Charles Koch Arena.

Two former Wichita State men’s basketball players excelled in the NBA’s summer league this year.

Tyson Etienne played in five games for the Atlanta Hawks averaging 16.7 minutes per game. The 6’2 guard shot 39.5% from the field. He averaged 10.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.6 turnovers per game.

During his last game in the summer league, Etienne hit the go-ahead shot with 14 seconds left in an 87-86 win over the San Antonio Spurs. He also forced a turnover to deny the Spurs the lead. The Englewood, New Jersey native closed out the game with 21 points and went 8-15 in shooting and had two steals.

Etienne played with the Shockers during the 2019-2022 seasons. In June, he signed an Exhibit-10 deal with the Hawks. Etienne’s contract gave him an automatic spot on the Hawk’s summer league team and a spot on the training camp roster.

If the Hawks waive him, he could earn up to $50,000 if he stays with the Hawks G League affiliate The College Park Skyhawks, according to the Wichita Eagle.

Jaime Echenique:

Echenique played in five games for the Washington Wizards averaging 18.8 minutes per game. The 6’11 center averaged 10.4 points per game and shot 53.3% from the field. He averaged 6.4 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.

He closed out his last game in the summer league with 17 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in an 87-77 win over the Golden State Warriors.

Echenique played with the Shockers through the 2018-2020 seasons. He has played with the Wizards’ G league affiliate — the Capital City Go-Go —for one year and remains undrafted.

He made history as the first Colombian to ever appear in an NBA regular season game when he got called up in December of last year before moving back down to the G league level.