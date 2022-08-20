Here’s how to get your free student tickets this season

Junior Craig Porter Jr. joins the starting lineup before the game against the SMU Mustangs on Feb. 5 in Koch Arena. last season. The Shockers defeated the Mustangs, 72-57.

The Wichita State athletics ticket office provides free home game general admission tickets to students who are up to date on their tuition and student fees.. This includes men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, softball and baseball.

Tickets are sold on a first come, first serve basis from the time tickets are made available until the ticket office sells out.

Students must show their Shocker I.D. to receive a ticket and cannot show someone else’s I.D. to receive multiple tickets. Students have the opportunity to purchase two guest tickets to all athletic events for $30 each, on top of their free student ticket.

For men’s basketball, tickets can be picked up at several locations on campus – Charles Koch Arena Ticket Office, Rhatigan Student Center in the Shocker Store, Braeburn Square Shocker Store, Heskett Center, Shocker Hall, Shocker Suites and Wichita State South and West Campuses.

Tickets for men’s basketball will be made available several days in advance of game day. Men’s basketball tickets will be released to the general public and students for purchase 48 hours prior to game day.

For volleyball and women’s basketball, student tickets need to be picked up at the Charles Koch Arena box office on game day. Tickets for baseball will need to be picked up on game day at Eck Stadium’s box office and tickets for softball will need to be picked up at Wilkins Stadium’s box office on game day.

For any additional questions the ticket office can be reached at (316) 978-3267 or by emailing [email protected].