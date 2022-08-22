REVIEW: BRKFST & CO brings breakfast to the RSC

During summer break, WSU held the ‘Student Choice’ vote on WSU dining’s Instagram page for a restaurant in the Rhatigan Student Center.

The choices were between ‘BRKFST & CO,’ ‘Pom and Honey’ and ‘Bowl Life.’ BRKFST & CO won the Student Choice vote and officially opened in the RSC on August 15th.

I had the opportunity to try BRKFST & CO during move-in week and I’ll admit, I did expect it to be a bit pricey but I did not expect such a large portion.

At BRKFST & CO, you definitely get what you pay for and that’s the way it should be with all restaurants.

I tried the Avocado Mango Toast at BRKFST & CO. I got two pieces of Texas toast with avocado spread and mango pieces for $7.99.

BRKFST & CO also sells a variety of foods such as power bowls and breakfast parfaits between the prices of $4-6. They also offer a build-your-own menu with a variety of choices between sweet and savory.

The only downside to the food from BRKFST & CO is that the portion size is big, but it doesn’t work well for leftovers. You have to eat it while it’s fresh that day.

Overall, BRKFST & CO is a great restaurant to try on campus for when you are on the go and need that morning pick-me-up or just need a quick mid-day brunch, BRKFST & CO has your back.