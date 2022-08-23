Best+places+in+Wichita+to+get+Birthday+Freebies

Many of us fear the prospect of aging another year while others are counting down until they reach a higher stage of adulthood (or the legal drinking age).

Whatever your feelings may be surrounding your birthday, or if you have no feelings about it at all, celebrating it by jumping from store to store and collecting bag after bag of free goodies, courtesy of multi-million dollar industries, is not just a financially rewarding experience, but a really enjoyable one too.

Here are some of the best spots in Wichita to redeem birthday treats, samples and more.

Starbucks:

If you download the Starbucks app and set up an account with a valid birthday, you’re capable of getting a free birthday drink at any size and at any location. Yes, you can get as many pumps, creams, shots of espresso and/or flavors as you want in one, venti-sized cup. I personally used mine at the Bradburn Square Starbucks and the lovely employees checked the status of my Starbucks account and gave me a free birthday drink. A free birthday drink makes for a great start to a great birthday.

Krispy Kreme:

After a morning brew, the Wichita local that gives an absurd amount of free goodies is Krispy Kreme. As long as, once again, you register with the Krispy Kreme app a few days before your birthday, you can cash in for a dozen birthday donuts. After registering, you should receive an email either a few days later or on your birthday that offers a free dozen glazed donuts redeemable on your birthday. If you don’t receive an email or are a little too late with setting up your account, let the employee know and odds are they will give you either one free donut of your choice or the glazed dozen.

Sephora and Ulta Beauty:

Sephora and Ulta Beauty are the gods of the makeup world, so as such massive corporations they are pretty generous with their free birthday gifts. Sephora offers a choice between two items, typically a face cream/moisturizer or a mascara. The Ulta Beauty birthday freebie rotates every month, with the most recent being a nighttime face serum. Both locations require that their respective apps be downloaded and an account needs to be made with a valid birthdate. But, very conveniently, you can download the app and create your account on your birthday and be able to redeem your freebie right away. If you don’t want the product for yourself, they make great gifts for the cosmetic enthusiasts in your life.

Dunkin’ Donuts:

After a costless makeup spree, it’s time for yet another cup of coffee. Registering with the Dunkin’ Donuts app and entering a birthdate a few days prior to your birthday will earn you any free large drink on your birthday. Perfect timing for those with upcoming birthdays, as Dunkin’ just released a new cake batter drink a few months ago. The app may also offer you an additional free drink that can be redeemed anytime that you can use to treat a friend, or yourself, to another free drink.

Red Robin:

When lunch or dinner time rolls around, pay Red Robin a visit. Red Robin, one of my personal favorite restaurants, offers a free burger on your birthday. That’s a $10-20 meal for free, with bottomless fries included. To do so, you’ll have to join the Red Robin Rewards program a day or two before your birthday. Just show the server your birthday offer on the app and you’ll get a free meal and the staff will sing the Red-Robin rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’.

Nothing Bundt Cakes:

What’s a birthday without a birthday cake? Nothing Bundt Cakes offers a completely free mini bundt cake, called a bundlet, of your choice on your birthday. Registration on the Nothing Bundt Cakes Eclub is required but is quick and effortless.Nothing Bundt Cakes is known for giving out free cakes on special occasions, so it’s useful to check in with their Eclub every once in a while anyways for special deals, discounts or offers on cakes.

Papa Johns:

The holy grail of birthday freebies is hands down Papa Johns. While Papa John’s pizza is average at best (I said what I said), the Mega Chocolate Chip Cookie is massive and mouthwatering. During your entire birthday month, you can redeem one large cookie pizza after signing up with the Papa John’s app. This cookie pizza takes days to finish and has a store value of $7.

There are various other unlisted locations in Wichita where you can get free birthday goodies during your birthday or during your birthday month.

If you plan on going on a birthday freebie spree, it’s important to ask anywhere you may stop if they honor birthday rewards or not. Several establishments offer birthday discounts or offers that can be redeemed during your birthday month, not just on the day. Some locations, like Arby’s, Great American Cookies and Vintage Stock, offered birthday rewards previously but will no longer honor birthday freebies.

You can do your research on Tiktok, Google or other platforms, or you can go from establishment to establishment and see what happens.

Birthdays don’t have to be elaborate or expensive. If you enjoy seeing the city and getting free rewards just for being born, then you may seriously enjoy hunting for birthday freebies. Not only is it a good opportunity to save hundreds of dollars on food and products, but you’ll have a great time driving or walking around with those most important to you on your special day.