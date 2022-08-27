Volleyball splits at Rumble in the Rockies

Sophomore Sophia Rohling and freshman Morgan Stout jump to block the ball against memphis on Nov. 26 last season. The Shockers won the match 3 – 1.

Wichita State volleyball split with their first two opponents – Wyoming and Creighton University – at the Rumble in the Rockies Tournament Friday evening in Laramie, Wyoming.

The Shockers won their first match 3-2 against Wyoming in five sets.

Junior opposite hitter Sophia Rohling had 20 kills with five blocks and five digs against Wyoming. Sophomore outside hitter Morgan Weber recorded a double-double with 11 kills and 13 digs. Junior setter Kayce Litzau had 46 assists and 15 digs.

The Shockers hit .207 versus Wyoming who hit .176.

The Shockers fell 3-1 in four sets against former Missouri Valley Conference rival Creighton.

Rohling led the Shockers in kills again with 14. Senior outside hitter Brylee Kelly recorded 10 kills.

The Shockers will play their last match of the tournament at 2 p.m. against Iowa State.






