Volleyball beats Iowa State in comeback victory

Wichita State redshirt junior Brylee Kelly celebrates after a kill during their match against UCF on Oct. 1 last season inside Charles Koch Arena

The Wichita State volleyball program beat Iowa State for the first time in program history this afternoon, 3-2. The Shockers beat the Cyclones in five sets (21-25, 25-21, 25-27, 25-23, 15-10).

The Shockers split with the Cyclones after set one and two. Iowa State put the Shockers down 2-1 after the third set.

By set four, the Shockers put together a strong offense. Redshirt junior outside hitter Brylee Kelly recorded her second double-double of her collegiate career.

The Monee, Illinois native recorded 21 kills, 11 digs, five aces and four blocks. Junior opposite hitter Sophia Rohling led right behind Kelly with 15 kills.

Former Wichita State volleyball player Kailin Newsome’s sister Jaden Newsome recorded 52 assists as a setter for the Cyclones. Jaden is a redshirt senior who played three seasons at Missouri prior to coming to Iowa State.

The Shockers are now 2-1 on the season. Up next, they’ll head to Omaha, Nebraska to play in the Omaha Challenge Sept. 1-2. The Shockers will face Omaha in match one at 7 p.m.