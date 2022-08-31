This week’s sports in brief — Aug. 28

The Charles Koch Arena parking lot on Jan. 17, 2022. The parking lot is typically filled up on gamedays.

Sophia Rohling earns weekly conference award

Junior opposite hitter Sophia Rohling was named American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Aug. 28.

Rohling led the team with 49 combined kills on a .330 hitting percentage at the Rumble in the Rockies tournament last weekend. She also averaged 3.50 kills per set.

On the defensive end, Rohling set a career-high with eight block assists in a win against Iowa State on Aug. 27.

Volleyball teammates named to all tournament team

Sophomore middle blocker Natalie Foster and junior opposite hitter Sophia Rohling earned a spot on the Rumble in the Rockies All-Tournament Team last weekend.

Foster hit a combined 30 kills and averaged 6.0 blocks. Rohling had 49 kills, two assists, 12 digs and averaged 15.0 kills.

Armchair Strategies announces new non-profit

Armchair Strategies announced a new non-profit entity called SHOXShockers Helping Others eXcel.

The name, image and likeness collective group announced the formation of SHOX on Twitter on Aug. 29.

SHOX will work to unite student-athletes with local charities and nonprofits to bring awareness to their missions and volunteer efforts.

According to Armchair Strategies, athletes will be compensated for their time, personal appearances and promotions of programs and events in support of the charities and nonprofits.

More information to come.

Travel ball team announces new Wichita State baseball commit

Prep baseball report of Kansas announced the commitment of Whit Rhodes to Wichita State baseball’s 2024 recruitment class on Aug. 29.

The right handed pitcher is a junior at Hesston High School in Kansas. Rhodes is 6 feet tall and 2 inches and weighs 215 lbs. He plays travel ball for Mac N Seitz.