Kristi Bredbenner receives contract extension through 2027

Head Coach Kristi Bredbenner talks to the team during the game against Tulsa on April 1st at Wilkins Stadium.

Director of Athletics Kevin Saal announced Thursday afternoon that Wichita State’s Head Softball Coach Kristi Bredbenner agreed to a new contract that will last through 2027.

In August of 2021, Bredbenner’s contract was extended through 2026.

“Coach Bredbenner is a tremendous leader for our softball program and the young women who develop within it,” Saal said in a WSU Athletics press release. “Throughout the last 11 years, under Kristi’s stewardship, our softball student-athletes, coaches and administrators have responsibly and methodically built Wichita State Softball into a championship-level program.”

This contract follows Bredbenner’s 12 years with the program during which she led the Shockers to two of the program’s three conference championships and four of the six NCAA Regional appearances.

“I am honored and thankful to be the head softball coach at Wichita State University,” Bredbenner said. “The commitment that President Rick Muma, Athletic Director Kevin Saal and all of Shocker Nation has made to the softball program, coaching staff and most importantly to the student-athletes who will continue to significantly impact our level of success in a positive way.”





