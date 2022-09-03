Cross Country takes over at JK Gold Classic

Gallery | 14 Photos Rachel Rudisill Junior Bryce Merriman takes first place at the JK Golden Classic on Sept. 3 in Augusta. Merriman finished with a time of 18:05.1.

The JK Gold Classic is named after John Kornelson who was WSU’s head cross country coach from 1984-2000. He coached six Missouri Valley Conference Champions and 15 All-Americans. He is now in the Shocker Sports Hall of Fame.

The Shockers claimed championships on Sept. 3 at the Annual JK Gold Classic on the same course that Kornelson found in 1985.

“Well sometimes it’s good to not have to worry about a competitive meet,” Head Coach Kirk Hunter said. We can kind of just get out there relax and do our thing.”

The women claimed a team championship with a perfect score of 15 points. The men claimed a victory with 16 points.

Redshirt junior Bryce Merriman earned his first collegiate championship with a time of 18:05.1 in the 6,000 meters.

“I was falling off a bit,” Merriman said. “Coach yelled at me maybe a mile to go maybe a little less and that’s probably what got me back.”

Senior Clayton Duchatschek and redshirt senior Ben Flowers finished right behind Merriman with their times being only seconds apart.

Graduate Student Abeba Sullivan won the women’s race in the 5,000 meters with a time of 18:12.9. This was Sullivan’s third collegiate title.

Sophomore Sarah Bertry finished second behind Sullivan. Bertry is a transfer from New Mexico Community College.

“I thought she looked really good,” Hunter said. “I mean Abeba was strong.

The Shockers will compete at Green/Dirksen Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sept. 17.