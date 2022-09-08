This week’s news in brief – Sept. 8

$51.4 million award to be given to WSU to support development and smart manufacturing

A sum of $51.4 million will be awarded to Wichita State University to encourage the development and smart manufacturing technologies in South Kansas. The funding was awarded by the U.S Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration’s (or EDA) American Rescue Plan Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The program aims to create sustainable and smart technologies to be utilized by small and mid-sized businesses.Theme and Registration for 2022 Diversity Week now available

Registration is now available for this year’s Diversity Week, which will be hosted from Oct. 31 – Nov. 4. The Student Government Association has announced that this year’s theme is celebrating unity in the community with focuses on cultural, religious, identity and ability diversity.

Pooled Chemistry Scholarship created by WSU professors

Allen Galliart, WSU alumni and Douglas English, department chair and associate professor, have created the Pooled Chemistry Scholarship.

To fully establish and promote the scholarship to the endowed level, the pair are searching for other WSU alumni and faculty to donate. If successful, the scholarship will provide perpetual funding for a recipient in the chemistry program.

WSU Alumni chosen as Innovator in Residence

NASA engineer and WSU alumni Ryan Amick was recently selected as an Innovator in Residence for the College of Innovation and Design. Currently based in Houston at the NASA Johnson Space Center, Amick provides human systems integration guidance as well as a variety of other services for NASA.

As an Innovator, Amick will provide WSU students and staff with industry tips, tricks and guidance.