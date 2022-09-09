Volleyball drops two matches in Lawrence

Junior Sophia Rohling looks for the serve during the game against Kent State University on Sept. 10, 2022 at Horejsi Family Volleyball Center.

Wichita State Volleyball went 0-2 at the Kansas Invitational in Lawrence, Kansas.

The Shockers lost to the University of Nevada Las Vegas and the University of Kansas on Sept. 8.

Match 1:

During their first set against UNLV, the Shockers tied it up 23-23. UNLV scored a… . UNLV won sets two and three (25-15), (25-18).

Junior outside setter Brylee Kelly and sophomore middle blocker Natalie Foster had eight kills.

Match 2:

In the evening, Wichita State played 2021 NCAA tournament qualifier KU, who was 6-0 before the match.

Wichita State lost all three sets (25-18), (25-15) and (25-20).

Junior setter Kayce Litzau recorded 30 assists. Junior opposite Sophia Rohling had six kills and two aces.

KU was picked fourth in the 2022 Big 12 preseason poll earlier this year.

The Shockers will play at the KC Roos Classic on Sept. 9. against Northern Illinois and Kansas City. Match one will start at 11 a.m. and match two at 4 p.m. at Swinney Center in Kansas City, Missouri.





