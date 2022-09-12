FINEally Free: Wichita Public Library eliminates daily overdue fees and prepares to hold amnesty week

Wichita Public Libraries are no longer charging daily fees for overdue materials. Past overdue fees that patrons have not paid were waived from all accounts.

The Wichita City Council made this decision during a board meeting concerning the 2023 budget.

The board deemed overdue fees obsolete, as they do not effectively encourage timely material return. The change aims to improve public access to materials by removing the barrier overdue fees create.

Patrons are still held responsible for overdue materials, though. Now, the library will fine patrons a replacement cost and a seven-dollar fee if materials remain overdue for 30 days.

All locations of the Wichita Public Library will hold an amnesty week from Sep. 26 to Oct. 2 during regular hours. Patrons may bring overdue materials to their local library and see their fees waived at no consequence.