Shockers split in Kansas City

Wichita State players celebrate after a win against Kent State University on September 10 at Horejsi Family Volleyball Center.

Volleyball is now one tournament away from competing in conference play — They head into this week’s tournament with a 4-5 record.. The Shockers beat top ranked teams like Iowa State and last year’s Big Sky Conference Champions, Northern Colorado.

However, last weekend, the Shockers split at the KC Roos Classic in Kansas City. They lost to Northern Illinois 0-3 in match one on Sept. 10 and swept the University of Missouri Kansas City 3-0.

Match one:

Northern Illinois out hit the Shockers .343 to .153. Wichita State also committed 19 total attacking errors. The final set scores were (25-16), (25-22), (25-19).

Junior Opposite hitter Sophia Rohling and sophomore outside hitter Morgan Weber led in kills with nine each.

Match two:

The Shockers beat Kansas City in three close sets (25-22), (25-19), (31-29).

Redshirt junior outside side hitter Brylee Kelly had a double-double against Kansas City. She recorded 15 kills and 12 digs.

After both matches, Kelly and Weber were named to the All Classic team.

Next Tournament:

The Shockers will play their non-conference last tournament of the season at Tru by Hilton Dayton Beavercreek Invitational in Dayton Ohio. Wichita State will play Dayton at 5 p.m. on Sept. 16 and Wright State on Sept. 17 at 10 a.m.