Adamson temporarily steps down, Speaker to fill his role

President Mitchell Adamson speaks to the senate during the SGA meeting on Aug. 31. Adamson spoke about his plans for the 65th session.

SGA President Mitchell Adamson has temporarily stepped down to address personal matters, SGA director of public relations confirmed in an email to The Sunflower today.

Speaker of the Senate John Kirk will fill his role until Adamson returns. It’s unknown when Adamson will return to office.

Adamson became president three weeks ago after former SGA President Olivia Gallegos resigned for personal reasons. There is currently not a vice president.