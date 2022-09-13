Adamson temporarily steps down, Speaker to fill his role
SGA President Mitchell Adamson has temporarily stepped down to address personal matters, SGA director of public relations confirmed in an email to The Sunflower today.
Speaker of the Senate John Kirk will fill his role until Adamson returns. It’s unknown when Adamson will return to office.
Adamson became president three weeks ago after former SGA President Olivia Gallegos resigned for personal reasons. There is currently not a vice president.
Lindsay Smith is the former editor in chief for The Sunflower and current newsletter editor. Smith is a senior at Wichita State majoring in journalism...