This week’s sports in brief — Sept. 22

Women’s cross country records eight personal best.

The women’s cross country team competed at the Greeno/Dirksen Invitation in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sept. 17. Miranda Dick finished 28th out of 310 runners with her best 5k time yet, 18:27.8. Other than Dick the team had seven other runners mark personal bests.

Men’s tennis records eight wins

While half of the men’s tennis team was competing in the Hilltop Fall Invitational in Dallas, Texas, the rest of the team was in Des Moines, Iowa for the Drake Invitational. The team went home with four wins from each tournament. Kristof Minarik and Alex Richards took home a doubles victory at the Hilltop Invitational. They also had singles wins under their belt. Two for Richards and one for Minarik.

At the Drake Invitational Orel Ovil and Misha Kvantaliani won both of their doubles matches. Ovil also picked up a singles win. Zach Grueber had a lone singles win as well. The men’s team will play in ITA All-American Championships on Oct. 1 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Junior tennis player receives five wins

First year transfer student from Texas A&M Jessica Anzo scored five consecutive wins at the PTT $25k Lawrence. This tournament was held on Sept. 11-18. After losing her first match, she went on a five game sweep. Anzo then won the second-place playoff.

The women’s tennis team will compete at the Tulsa Invite on Sept. 23 – 25.

Shocker baseball picks up their first win in fall opener

The baseball team began their fall season on Sept. 19 against Cowley Community College. The Shockers battled through 18 innings resulting in a 23-12 victory.

Last year, the Shockers dropped their fall opener to the Tigers in a 15-11 loss.

The Shockers are scheduled to host two more fall games against the Mississauga Tigers (Sept. 26) and Pittsburgh State (Oct. 3). Each game will be held in Eck Stadium, with an admission fee of $5.

Times and dates for the Shockers annual Fall World Series have yet to be announced, but should be released within the next couple of weeks.