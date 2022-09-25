Morgan Weber helps Wichita State pick up their second conference win

Sophmore Morgan Webber celebrates after a win against Temple on Sept. 23 at Charles Koch Arena. Webber recorded four kills and 10 digs.

The volleyball team defeated East Carolina during their second home match. The Shockers beat the Pirates in three sets (30-28,25,-25,25-22).

Head Coach Chris Lamb said sophomore outside Morgan Weber’s play made a large impact in Sunday’s win.

“It was a career night for Morgan, and a night when maybe we needed it, because it was a dogfight,” Lamb said.

Weber had 14 kills and nine digs. Lamb said Weber is getting better every week.

“She was consistent and she found something that work and she stayed with it,” Lamb said.

Weber said that having her teammates hold blocks helps her create better opportunities.

“It’s building blocks so it creates that opening for me (when) you get a kill or take (can) good swing at it,” Weber said.

Junior setter Kayce Litzau said the Shockers hitters were super smart with the ball. Litzau had 37 assists and two kills.

“Weber was a key example that tonight she was seeing the court put the ball up and she was running with it,” Litzau said.

Despite a tough first set, the Shockers set the tone in the second set.

“I was happy with our ability to be kind of nimble. And make adjustments on the fly,” Lamb said.

The Shockers created a 13 point lead (23-10) during the second set.

Junior outside hitter Brylee Kelly had one service ace and seven digs. Kelly and Natalie Foster both had 10 kills. Junior libero and defensive specialist Lily Liekweg lead the team with 14 digs.

Foster said that the team came together compared to past weekends.

“We were doing our jobs… and it left a lot of openings when people are pulling blocks. “It’s a fun game to play at that point,” Foster said.

The Shockers have played ECU eight times in program history and have never lost leading the series tonight 8-0.

Up next, Wichita State will head to Florida to face off against Central Florida on Friday at 6 p.m. CT.