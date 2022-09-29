REVIEW: Cargill Cafe brings Reverie Roasters to Woolsey Hall

Woolsey Hall is Wichita State’s new business building. With the new building came a new business of its own, a cozy little cafe.

Cargill Cafe, located inside Woolsey Hall, serves a wide variety of beverages including coffee from Reverie Roasters as well as breakfast sandwiches and small snacks suited for on-the-go.

While the cafe serves drinks, it also serves as a great study area because of its comfy seats and its location inside the building.

The cafe is located in front of Kay Woolsey Garden and the pond, ideal for a peaceful view while studying or just relaxing with a drink while sitting inside or outside the cafe.

I had the opportunity to try Cargill Cafe and enjoyed it. I tried their seasonal toasted marshmallow iced latte with almond milk and I highly recommend it for the upcoming fall and winter seasons.

The toasted marshmallow is very sweet but the almond milk brings out the sweetness in it the best way. The almond milk has a nice nuttiness that goes well with the toasted marshmallow flavor.

Despite the location of Woolsey Hall being out of the way, it’s worth the trek to try Cargill Cafe.