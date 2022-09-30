This week’s sports in brief — Sept. 29

Cessna Stadium was origionally opened in 1946 as Veterans Field before the expansion and renaming in 1969. Wichita State University plans to rebuild the stadium to create an 8-lane track and soccer field.

Men’s Cross Country:

The men’s cross country team is shaping up for a strong championship season. They beat six regionally-ranked teams and placed seventh overall at the Roy Griak Invitational on Sept. 23. Clayton Duchatschek led the team with a 27th place finish. Ben Flowers finished close behind in 33rd.

Adrian Diaz-Lopez ran his first race for Wichita, taking 34th place less than a second after Flowers. Their last regular season meet will be on Oct. 14 at the Bradley Pink Classic in Peoria, Illinois.

Women’s Tennis:

Redshirt Junior Natsumi Kurahashi went undefeated at the Tulsa Invite on Sept. 23-25. Kurahashi went 3-0 in singles play. Kristina Kudryavtseva alongside Harriet Hamilton finished 2-1 in doubles.

Kudryavtseva also finished 2-1 in singles play. The women’s tennis team will play in the ITA Central Regional on Oct. 7-9 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Men’s Pickleball Doubles:

The men’s intramural pickleball league started their second week of doubles. In first place, with two wins, is “Bread and Butter.” “The Pickle Ricks” have one point overall.

Men’s Flag Football:

Men’s intramural flag football has been at it for two weeks now. They play games every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. “Ruthless Hegemony” and “The Queens of England” both received two wins in their divisions on Sept. 26 Both teams are in first place in their leagues.