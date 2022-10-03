‘It was hard to watch:’ No.24 Central Florida sweeps volleyball

Lauren McMahon tips the ball during the match against UCF on Oct. 2 at Charles Koch Arena.

Volleyball lost their first home game against nationally ranked no. 24 Central Florida.

“It was hard to watch,” Head Coach Chris Lamb said.

The Shockers lost in three sets; (16, 25), (14,25), (16,25) on Oct. 2.

Lamb said that they need to work on their serving pass game.

“Improving in the serving pass game isn’t something that is physically draining, we don’t pay a physical cost,” Lamb said.

The game was originally scheduled to be an away game for the Shockers but was moved due to Hurricane Ian that ran through most of Florida.

Redshirt junior Brylee Kelly led the team with 12 kills and four digs.

“Kelly took some physical swings and they (UCF) were set up to stop her,” Lamb said.

Sophomore opposite hitter Sophia Rholing had eight kills and sophomore middle blocker Natalie Foster had three.

Lamb said sophomore setter Hailey Pluggie has only gone in and played during small spots.

“I was happy with her performance,” Lamb said.

Prior to the match up, UCF led the all-time series against the Shockers 4-2.

“(The) Shockers need to be ready to compete,” Lamb said.

The Shockers will face off against Memphis at Charles Koch Arena on Friday at 7:00p.m.