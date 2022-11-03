Interfest brings tradition in the form of cuisine for Diversity Week

Gallery | 8 Photos Maegan Vincent The Vietnamese Student Organization partnered with Kung Fu Tea to bring in guests to Interfest.

For the second year in a row, Interfest brought together different backgrounds to share traditional and cultural food.

“It is a nice opportunity to exchange ideas about food culture,” Zardasht Badr, a German exchange student, said. “It’s a nice cultural experience for me.”

Interfest is a part of SGA’s Diversity Week, which began last year.

At Interfest, students came together to sell food and raise proceeds for their organization. These organizations included the Bangladesh Student Association, Asian Student Conference Dance organization and the Vietnamese Student Association.

This year, the Vietnamese Student Association partnered with Kung Fu Tea to help raise money for their organization.

“I recently worked there, so I know all the workers personally,” Andre Nguyen, a Vietnamese Student Association member, said. “They’ve always been a big help with me, and they always want to help out student organizations.”

According to Nguyen, Kung Fu Tea is a student-sponsored as well as a certified caterer for WSU, which allows them to serve on WSU’s Campus.The money raised for the Vietnamese Student Association will go to student activities and cultural events that are hosted by the organization throughout the academic year.

Nguyen also said that Interfest, to him, means that he is able to immerse himself in different kinds of cultures, clubs and organizations around campus.

“Just being able to broaden my horizons by the different cultures and things like that,” Nguyen said.