WSU students discuss stigma around sex workers

WSU student Easton Vogt informs his audience about the exploitations sex workers face while prostitution is criminalized. The event was on Nov. 7 and discussed sex work stigma and sex-positivity.

The U.S. criminalizes prostitution in 49 states in the U.S. with Nevada as an exception. Engaging in, agreeing or offering to participate in sexual conduct in exchange for money is illegal.

WSU student Easton Vogt tackled sex work stigma and sex positivity on Monday in the RSC. During the meeting, he addressed the history of prostitution and how legalizing prostitution will create a safer environment for sex workers.

“It is something that is not really discussed in American politics,” Vogt said. “I wanted to discuss something that was unusual and heavily stigmatized. I wanted to kind of expose that it is okay.”

According to Vogt, a majority of the argument against the legalization of prostitution lies in the belief that sex workers are dirty, desperate or have no self-respect.

“It’s so embedded in our society to blame women for being scandalous,” Vogt said.

During the discussion at the event, Vogt spoke about how society further disapproves sex workers and his point of view on the matter.

“It goes into this really misogynistic mindset that prostitution isn’t really a job and that they’re only using their bodies as tools,” Vogt said. “I can say that [in] any job you’re using your body. If you’re a construction worker, you’re using your body. If you’re a surrogate or model you’re using your body.”