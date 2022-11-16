Change in DEI plans requires representative in each college

Chief diversity officer Marché Fleming-Randle claps in celebration at the end of SGA’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Symposium, which marked the end of Diversity Week.

Each college at WSU will now have a representative in charge of discussing diversity initiatives who work directly with Randle. Each college will now be in charge of conducting DEI activities and interacting with students.

Marché Fleming-Randle, Chief Diversity Officer, gave the Faculty and Staff Senate an update on the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) plans.

“We need to make sure that we give (information) to students that really deserve to be here at Wichita State University and stay at Wichita State University,” Randle said.

The colleges will also be in charge of collecting and reporting information to the DEI office about issues happening inside of the individual college.

The purpose of DEI and these representatives is to make sure that every student, faculty and staff member has equal opportunities.

Randle’s office is in charge of processing and taking action with incident reports. These reports can be submitted anonymously from any faculty, staff, or student who feel they have been discriminated against or excluded.

You can read the full DEI action plan for to 2022-23 school year at wichita.edu/administration/dei.

To file discrimination reports visit wichita.edu/administration/oiec.