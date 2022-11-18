Men’s basketball complete quick turnaround with win at Richmond

Junior guard Jaykwon Walton shoots the ball in the paint against Alcorn State at Charles Koch Arena on Nov. 12.

For the first time in program history, men’s basketball beat Richmond 56-53 last night. Richmond was an NCAA Tournament team last season.

The Shockers lost to Alcorn State at home last week. Prior to the Richmond game, head coach Isaac Brown said he thought his team had more energy in practice.

“I thought everybody in practice had more energy,” Brown said. “They were talking, they gave more effort. And that’s what you got to do in a game. You can’t just do it in practice.”

That effort from practice translated onto the court for the Shockers. Several players scored in double figures.

Junior guard Jaykwon Walton scored 20 points. This was a career high for Walton. Senior forward James Rojas had 15 points and six rebounds.

Senior point guard Craig Porter Jr. had 11 points, nine rebounds, five steals and three assists.

The Shockers will play in the Hall of Fame Classic at the T-mobile Center in Kansas City on Nov. 21 against Grand Canyon at 2 p.m. The outcome of the game against Grand Canyon will determine whether they play Northern Iowa or San Francisco on Nov. 22.

After Thanksgiving, the Shockers will play at home against Tarleton State on Nov. 26 at 3 p.m.