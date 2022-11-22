Men’s basketball places second at Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City

Senior point gaurd Craig Porter Jr. driving to the bakset after sophomore gaurd Xavier Bell sets a screen for him against Central Arkansas on Nov. 7. Porter scored a single game career high of 22 points.

Despite a win against Grand Canyon University in the semifinals of the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, the men’s basketball team lost to the University of San Francisco in the championship game this afternoon.

The final score of the game was 67-63. Toward the end of the second half, the Shockers trailed San Francisco by 13 points.

Despite shooting 5-20 from the field, senior point guard Craig Porter Jr. scored 16 points, recorded nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals.

Junior guard Jaykwon Walton was the Kansas Star Casino Player of the Game. Walton recorded his first double-double for the Shockers by scoring 21 points and snagging 10 rebounds.

The Shockers move to 3-2 on the season. Their next game will be at home on Nov. 26 at 3 p.m. against Tarleton State. The athletics department will host educator appreciation day at the Tarleton State game.