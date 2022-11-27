REVIEW: Oat and Almond Nog bring plant-based holiday joy

Both Chobani and Almond Breeze’s nogs are a plant-based alternative to the egg-based classic.

With all of the plant-based products that have been released for the past couple of years, it’s no surprise that there is now an option for plant-based egg nog.

But here’s the catch: they’re not made with eggs. Instead, they are made with oat milk and almond milk.

These options put an accessible twist onto a well-known holiday classic. As someone who has never tried eggnog (and refused to do so), I decided to try these options.

Chobani Oat Nog

The Chobani Oat Nog has a very sweet flavor to it. It is thick but it is not as thick as you would think it would be.

This Nog does not have an egg taste to it at all, as it is made from, as the name suggests, oat milk.

Almond Breeze Almond Nog

Like the Oat Nog, the Almond Nog also has a sweet flavor to it and does not have an egg taste to it either.

Unlike the Oat Nog, though, the Almond Nog is thicker and made with, you guessed it, almond milk.

Both Nogs taste great and I can’t choose which one I like better, but if you have a preference between oat milk and almond milk, by all means, choose between the two. I don’t have a preference and I think they are both worth the try, especially for fans of the holiday classic.