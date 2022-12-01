This Week’s New in Brief — Nov. 31

SHS modifies COVID-19 booster and vaccine distribution hours

With the Fall 2022 semester coming to a close, the Student Health Services vaccine clinic will be adjusting its hours in preparation for the winter campus shutdown. WSU students, faculty, staff and family members can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 bivalent booster and the original COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine series at the Student Wellness Center free of charge.

The new, modified hours were implemented on Nov. 28 and will continue until Dec. 19. The vaccines will now be available on Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and Fridays from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

No vaccination services will be available on Dec. 19 and 20. For updates and additional information regarding testing, vaccine status, distribution and safety, visit the Sedgwick County website for details or call their offices directly at 316-660-1022.

Shocker Store features angel tree, additional holiday deals

In celebration of the upcoming holiday season, the Shocker Stores on campus have begun offering exclusive deals and donation opportunities. Students, faculty, staff and Shocker Store patrons had the opportunity to sponsor a local family through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree and Star of Hope Programs.

Donors were invited to create accounts on the Angel Tree website and select angels from the virtual tree. A list of suggested gifts was then provided and, upon purchase, were to be donated in person at the store’s two permanent locations in the Rhatigan Student Center and Braeburn Square.

The last of the gifts were deposited on Nov. 30, just in time for the stores to begin offering holiday discounts. Some of these discounts include flat $5 shipping rates, Wu Bucks and WSU teddy bears for purchases that exceed $50 and $75, respectively, and discounts on items like long-sleeve shirts and blankets. More details are available at the store locations and in WSU’s Shocker Blast.

Shocker Design Showcase features first-year student projects

As part of the College of Engineering’s Shocker Design Experience Fall Showcase, first-year WSU students of all majors have taken their new experiences and knowledge and applied them to innovative projects to be featured in the John Bardo Center on Dec. 2. More than 50 projects centered on local community customers and their needs, such as the Wichita Public Library and Orpheum Theater, will be on display from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.

Many of the teams will continue to format their research into even more in-depth applied projects to be presented at the Koch Innovation Challenge at the end of the Spring semester.

Letters from Santa available for delivery

For WSU students, faculty or staff looking to spark holiday cheer for siblings, nieces, nephews or children, letters from Santa are now available for order at the WSU Post Office, located inside Morrison Hall.

Sample or personal letters can be written and signed “by Santa” and can be mailed from the office with a $1.75 postage fee to be paid by cash or check. Individuals interested in creating and mailing a letter from Santa can do so from Nov. 28-Dec. 16 during post office hours.

Letters can contain anything from messages encouraging patience to “direct orders” from Santa asking kiddos to behave well ahead of the holiday season. Sample letters and more information are available online and in person.

F45 Playoff invites participants to compete in physical fitness challenges

As part of a continuous effort to promote healthy habits and lifestyles for WSU students, faculty and staff, Campus Activities and Recreation will be hosting the F45 Playoff as a way for competitors to stay fit and win prizes. The competition, which will be hosted in the Heskett Center on Dec. 2, will challenge participants to complete as many reps of various physical activities, such as lateral hops and pull-ups, for the champion title.

The exercises will be divided into 10 stations, with 45 seconds of active work and 15 seconds of rest per station. Individuals or teams interested in registering can still do so on the Campus Activities & Recreation Linktree.