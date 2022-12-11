Torchy’s Tacos closes Wichita locations without notice

Torchy’s Tacos permanently closed both Wichita locations today without warning. The west side location on Maize Road opened in 2021 while the original east side location on Rock Road opened its doors in 2020.

Little information has been offered from the corporation. Upon calling, one hears that the location is permanently closed. On Friday, Dec. 9, Torchy’s Tacos Wichita posted about both locations participating in Tacos for Veterans Gift Card Drive.

Founded in an Austin food truck, Torchy’s sought to expand across the country in late 2020, seeking a large investment in early 2021. The west location was the franchise’s fifth Kansas opening, following openings in Overland Park, Olathe and Lawrence.

As of now, Torchy’s Tacos website still has both Wichita locations listed, but orders cannot be placed.