Women’s basketball breaks school record ahead of conference play

The final non-conference game of the season solidified a 105-38 win over South Carolina State last night.

The women’s basketball team broke the school record for largest margin of victory against SC State which was a 67 point difference. The record was 41 years old, set in 1981 versus Phillips.

The Shockers finished their non-conference schedule with a 10-3 record. Against SC State, several players provided significant minutes off the bench. Junior guard Jeniah Thompson had 14 points and five assists off the bench.

Thompson said her defensive play against SC State helped her play well on offense.

“Locking in and just focusing on defense allows me and the rest of my game to just flow back together,” Thompson said.

Another player that made an impact off the bench against SC State was junior forward Ambah Kowcun who scored 14 points and added two rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Senior forward Trajata Colbert said she felt like the win against SC State showed how well the women can play as a team with players in numerous roles.

“I think right now is the real deal,” Colbert said. “We play a lot of non-conference games that prepare us for conference and I feel like tonight showed that we have a lot of good pieces that can come off the bench and we play hard, we play together and we win.”

The Shockers will begin American Athletic Conference play on Dec. 30 at home against Cincinnati at 6 p.m The Bearcats went 7-6 in non-conference play. Junior guard Jillian Hayes from Cincinnati, was named Preseason All-Conference Second Team.

“I feel like the competitiveness changes in conference play,” Colbert said.

I feel like we are in a really good conference, the American. We have a lot of good teams. We play a lot of good players. I feel like right now is the time for us to lock in and get focused and coming everyday for the next team to play.”

Head Coach Keitha Adams said the Shockers non-conference schedule helped her team work out some kinks for conference play.

“When we take good care of the basketball and our transition game gets going I think that you know we can definitely get into a good groove,” Admas said.