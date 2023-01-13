Parking and sidewalk closures pop up before spring semester’s start

Part of parking between Elliott Hall and the RSC blocked off for construction of Clinton Hall.

With the spring semester starting in just a few days, students returning can expect to see a few different closures around campus.

Parking by Elliott Hall and the Rhatigan Student Center

Construction for Clinton Hall, located towards the center of campus, requires a chunk of the east side of parking lot 7. This parking lot provides access to the RSC and Elliott Hall.

The fenced area is meant to provide a buffer area for construction vehicles/supplies and pedestrians.

With the fence up around part of parking lot 7, some Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) spaces have been removed. Initially, eight spots were placed directly in front of Elliott Hall. Only three will be relocated to the south side of the fence; however, there are still some ADA spaces on the north side of the lot.

“WSU looks at parking as a whole system,” Emily Patterson, executive director of facilities planning, said. “Before the temporary removal of those spots, WSU had more ADA accessible spaces on campus than required and extra spots specifically in (parking) lot (7).”

Patterson said that the university still has more spots than required throughout campus even with the temporary removal of several spots.

“We always want to do the right thing – so if it turns out that those spots in that parking lot are consistently full or if there are concerns about needing more accessible parking in that lot, we’re flexible and can add more,” Patterson said.

The construction of Clinton Hall, soon to be Shocker Success Center, is expected to be completed by mid-2024. Once the construction is completed, the fence blocking part of parking lot 7 will come down.

A map of the blocked-off area can be viewed here.

Sidewalk between Media Resource Center and the Aviation Testing Lab closed

Construction for the ATL Utilities Replacement Project requires the area between Media Resource Center and the Aviation Testing Lab to be closed off.

This area will be closed off starting Jan. 13 and until March 17.

Future construction closures

A virtual map of WSU can be viewed here to look at construction closures around and near campus.