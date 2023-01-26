Men’s basketball team determined to put devastating loss at home against Tulane ‘behind them’

Senior forward James Rojas goes for a layup in the first half of the WSU vs Tulane game on January 25, 2023. The game went to overtime with a final score of 90-95.

Last season, the men’s basketball team lost to Tulane at home 67-66 after a charge was called on Ricky Council IV, a former member of the team, with 13 seconds left.

On Wednesday night, the Shockers came up short again at home against the Green Wave and lost 95-90. This puts them at 3-5 in the American Athletic Conference and they remain at the seventh seed in the conference standings.

Head coach Isaac Brown said his team gave up too many layups and free throws on the defensive end and gave up too many turnovers against Tulane’s zone defense.

“I thought late in the second half we didn’t guard at the level we needed to guard at, giving up 60 points is a lot and we just didn’t defend at the level we needed to,” Brown said.

Tulane led the Shockers 74-71 with 21 seconds left in the game. After Tulane hit a free throw, junior guard Jaykwon Walton hit a three pointer to tie the game 74-74 with 10 seconds left on Wichita State’s last offensive possession of the half to send the game into overtime.

“They were already calling out our plays so I knew if I faked one side and go to the other, I would be wide open,” Walton said. I gave CP [Craig Porter Jr.] that look like come to the corner.

The Shockers went into halftime with a 13 point lead (48-35) but it didn’t last as the lead changed five times in the second half.

Senior point guard Craig Porter Jr. said that when Wichita State stopped being aggressive, when struggle led to the next.

“We slow the ball down and we start taking last second shots on the shot clock or we just don’t even put up a shot at all and I feel like that takes us out of our rhythm,” Porter said. “I feel like that also leads to us being lackadaisical on the defensive end.”

Four players in the starting lineup scored in double figures. Walton led the Shockers in scoring with 24 points. Porter recorded a double-double, 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Up next, the Shockers will play at East Carolina on Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU on KEYN 103.7 FM.

Earlier this season, the Shockers lost to the ECU Pirates 79-69. ECU is 2-7 in conference play after beating Tulsa 76-66 on Jan. 24.