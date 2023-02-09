Women’s basketball snaps skid against Tulane

Senior forward Jane Asinde goes in to make a shot during the game against Tulane on Feb 9, at Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers won 69-61 with Asinde making 22 of those 69 points.

Senior forwards Jane Asinde and Trajata Colbert recorded 20-10 double doubles to help the women’s basketball team win their Thursday night matchup against Tulane 69-61.

This is Colbert’s sixth double double of the season and her third straight while Asinde has nine on the season and has recorded one in three of the last four games.

Junior guard DJ McCarty added another 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

While the game was close throughout, the Shockers held the lead or the game was tied for 38 of the 40 minutes.

Before this, the women’s team lost two games back to back by a total of 23 points.

This win moves Wichita State to 4-7 in conference play and into eighth place in the American Athletic Conference.

The Shockers will head to North Carolina to face the East Carolina Pirates on Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. The Pirates are currently third in the AAC and are led in scoring by senior guard Denae McNeal. Wichita State lost their last matchup against ECU in Koch Arena 66-57 on Jan. 21. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and broadcast on KNSS 98.7 FM/1330 AM.